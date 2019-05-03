Lawton City Council holds second preliminary budget meeting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton City Council held a special meeting Thursday to talk about the preliminary budget.
This is their second workshop over the budget for the 2019 to 2020 fiscal year.
The city is proposing a 10.5 percent budget increase from the last budget.
Thursday, council members talked to city staff about possibly increasing the number of budgeted employees next year so the city can have more inmates from the city jail in the work program.
The council also want staff to look at the cost of them putting on certain community events like the Armed Forces Day parade.
Their next workshop is scheduled for two weeks from today.
