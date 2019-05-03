Lawton-Fort Still Chamber of Commerce holds ‘Ware on C’

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Thursday night the Lawton-Fort Still Chamber of Commerce held the latest “Ware on C” event.
C avenue was filled with fun and games for the Lawton community.
30 vendors were on site, along with plenty of food trucks for attendees to enjoy.
The monthly event gives the chamber a chance to reach out to the community for an evening of fun and networking.
“Ware on C, it’s about bringing folks downtown, introducing them to all we’ve got available here: brick and mortar stores with lots of opportunities to shop, find some unique gifts, as well as there’s great food and beverages restaurants here and again, it’s an opportunity to come out, enjoy the community, network, make new friends and have a little fun," said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, president of the Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber hosts Ware on C on the first Thursday of every month.
