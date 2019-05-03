LPS hosts night 2 of annual elementary student showcase

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Thursday night was night 2 of Lawton Public Schools’ annual elementary student showcase.
Hundreds of students took to the stage at McMahon Auditorium to show off their talents.
It was not a repeat of Tuesday’s show, though, with new and different performances to wow the audience.
It’s a show the students have spent a long time preparing for.
“A lot of them are doing it with their music or PE teachers, and some of their classroom teachers, and they’ve been getting ready for the last couple of months. For soloist and opening act, they tried out, and they’ve been practicing once or twice a week for the last two months," said showcase coordinator Dana Moore.
The show’s theme was “The Greatest Showcase,” inspired by the musical. In addition to performing, students also helped set up the show .
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.