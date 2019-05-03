Memorial service to be held for man shot in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A memorial service will be held Friday for a man who was shot to death last weekend in Lawton and friends and family are reporting he was a Fort Sill soldier.
The 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery's Facebook says Sergeant Christopher Pugh was quote "a wonderful brother to have within our ranks, and he will be surely missed."
As we've reported, Lawton Police say Pugh was killed outside a bar near 19th and Lee Boulevard Saturday night.
LPD has not reported any arrests for the homicide or named any suspects.
Pugh's friends and his family in Tennessee are urging people on Facebook to report have information about his death to Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.
Friday’s memorial is set for 10 a.m. at the Frontier Chapel on Fort Sill.
The battalion says all are welcome to attend.
