National Day of Prayer celebrated in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - National Day of Prayer is Thursday, and in Lawton there was prayer throughout the day at different locations.
There was prayer at the City Hall throughout the day, and at 2, people gathered to pray for the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Warren Winns, the man who oversaw this year’s day of prayer events, says they prayed to bring business to the Lawton-Fort Sill community.
“We are praying for the chamber of commerce that God will bless this chamber because it is the gut for the city concerning businesses, it’s the brain, it’s the gut, and we’re gonna get new businesses in and the city’s gonna be better and we’re gonna get better jobs in, higher paying jobs. It starts right here at the chamber," said Winns.
Other locations for the day of prayer included Lawton Veteran’s Center, and a community review started at 6 at Jerry’s Music Emporium.
