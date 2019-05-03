Neighbors describe terrible flooding after man’s death in Stephens County

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Stephens county Sheriff Wayne McKinney says Morgan was worried about his land, and was out making sure things were safe from the storms.
“As far as we know, he was out checking fence line after the flood, but the water had not receded and it was moving rather fast,” said Sheriff Wayne McKinney.
Officers and other first-responders from all over the area arrived on scene around 7 pm, and many stayed overnight.
“When I left last night, I then knew we were in recovery mode today. We briefed at 7 and at 845 after the teams were deployed, we were able to find the individual," said Sheriff McKinney.
There aren’t a lot of homes near Mud Creek and highway 53, but one woman who lives just a few hundred yards ago said she can’t believe the creek even had the capability of running that quickly.
“Last night was the worst I’ve seen it since we’ve been here. I’ve seen it out of the banks and be really high, but last night it was absolutely rolling, it was unbelievable," said Teri Walls, who lives a few hundred yards from Mud Creek.
Walls said she knows accidents happen, and it’s really unfortunate they couldn’t report happier news to the family who lost their loved one.
“Your heart goes out to the people who lost a family member, lost someone they loved. It seems senseless but it happens, and it’s just very tragic,” said Walls.
Walls said this area is now something she will be more aware of, especially during the rainy season.
“I would not be out close to the water in that kind of situation. I feel like it’s a tragic lesson but hopefully it’s one that won’t be repeated for other people," said Walls.
Sheriff McKinney says officers will continue to patrol areas prone to high water and floods, and while long time Comanche Resident Faron Morgan’s death was a tragic accident, Teri Walls says she hopes the community rallies around his family, and helps people be more aware of dangerous situations like the one that took his life.
