One graduate shares her story, and how it led her to Cameron

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - “I’ve known where I wanted to go, but I didn’t always know how I was going to get there," said soon to be CU grad, Kelda Latham-Bennett.
Kelda Latham- Bennett said she spent her early twenties homeless, and addicted to drugs. After multiple arrests, she says she knew it was time to change her path. Instead of jail time, she was sentenced to drug rehab, which she said saved her.
“I had no more fight left, I was tired of being a drug addict and it hit me that I was important, but I wasn’t doing anything to show myself that I was important,” said Latham-Bennett.
After she finished rehab, she began working with disabled people, and others dealing with addiction. This work led her to pursue a college degree.
“I needed to become a student because I had the experience and work values and ethics that go along with obtaining a bachelors degree, so I felt it was necessary to obtain one," said Latham-Bennett.
During her time at Cameron, Kelda said there have been mentors along the way, but none like her professor Dr. Krystal Brue.
“Kelda expressed an Interest in HR, which is a field I am very passionate about, so it just made sense that we began to work together to see what way she could position herself so that once she graduates she can be successful,” said her professor Dr. Krystal Brue.
Dr. Brue said their relationship has developed from just as student/professor, to a close bond due to Kelda’s passion for helping others, and her dedication to her studies.
''I am totally invested in her success and want nothing but the best. Her story is a beautiful story of grit, determination, and tenacity," said Dr. Brue.
During her years at Cameron, Kelda has served as a student mentor, as president of an HR group she started, and even led them at a conference in Houston. Now, she said her next chapter is one she’s very excited for.
“I finally feel that I have made it to a place that is worthy of the work ive been doing. I’m going to graduate and it’s a really big deal," said Latham-Bennett.
Now that she has received her degree, Kelda said her options are wide open. She said the journey has been challenging, but her drive to succeed helped her reach her goal of being a college graduate.
