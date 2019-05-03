Police asking for tips to help solve homicide

“Something like that can go numerous ways as far as where he was shot at depending on what happened," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, Public Information Officer for Lawton Police Department. "Whether it was off guard or a shot that was fired that maybe wasn’t even meant for him it was just by chance he was the one hit. So, hopefully though this homicide investigation we can sort those details out as to the reason why he got shot and where he got shot. What was the reason behind that?”