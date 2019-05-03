Police asking for tips to help solve homicide

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A memorial service was held at the Frontier Chapel on Fort Sill today to honor a solider who was shot and killed outside of a bar in Lawton last weekend.
While the family and friends of 23-year-old Sergeant Christopher Pugh continue to grieve, homicide detectives are still working to piece together exactly what happened the night he was killed.
Sergeant Timothy Jenkins the Public Information Officer with the Lawton Police Department says they do not have a suspect in custody nor do they have a person of interest. Detectives are still working to piece information together and to establish a timeline of events.
We’re told it all started in the early hours of Saturday morning, as an argument inside the K9 Motorcycle Club’s bar in the 1900 blk of SW Lee Blvd. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. the altercation spilled out into the parking lot and that’s when shots were fired.
When police arrived they found two men who had been shot.
One was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was later transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Officials say his current condition is not known but he was expected to recover.
The second victim, later identified as Army Sergeant Christopher Pugh, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Jenkins says he was shot in the back of the head.
“Something like that can go numerous ways as far as where he was shot at depending on what happened," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, Public Information Officer for Lawton Police Department. "Whether it was off guard or a shot that was fired that maybe wasn’t even meant for him it was just by chance he was the one hit. So, hopefully though this homicide investigation we can sort those details out as to the reason why he got shot and where he got shot. What was the reason behind that?”
Sgt. Jenkins says every detail, no matter how small, is vital to the investigation and he urges anyone with any information about this homicide to come forward and help bring closure to Pugh’s family. To submit an anonymous tip call Crime Stoppers at (580)-355-INFO.
Sergeant Pugh was a member of the 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery unit stationed at Fort Sill, where a memorial service was held Friday morning. His funeral be held next week at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.