State legislators visit Duncan Middle School

“During the teacher walk out, the Duncan teachers when we were meeting with them, they asked what we can do to be proactive what we can do to keep getting to this point again,” said Senator Kidd. “I said act like lobbyists. Lobby for your industry, lobby for your profession. And let me tell you, they took those words to heart, because a year later they are here twice a week every week to ask for questions to get informed and advocate for public education.”