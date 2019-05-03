State legislators visit Duncan Middle School

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) -Several Oklahoma legislators visited Duncan Middle School to meet with educators and tour the facility.
7 news photojournalist Elizabeth Skahill talked with them about what they hope to learn from these school visits.
"I am here supporting our teachers and our public education," said Senator Chris Kidd. "I'm here to assist them here in Oklahoma, but more specifically here in Duncan, Oklahoma. They've got great things going on here."
Chair Member of the Legislative Advocacy Team in Duncan, Derrick Miller, says that just because the session is not going on, doesn't mean they don't want them there.
"We want them here, we want them to see what we do every day," said Miller. "We want them to see what school is like and the community that we build."
Senator Paul Scott says that it's always good to come to the schools to see what is going on.
"To see where the teachers are to see what they need" said Senator Scott. "See what the kids are learning see possibly were some funding may be to be directed."
"Talking to the students I hear a lot of different things talking about why education is such an important topic in our state and also why is such of high priority for our budgeting and the future of Oklahoma," said State Representative Brad Boles.
“During the teacher walk out, the Duncan teachers when we were meeting with them, they asked what we can do to be proactive what we can do to keep getting to this point again,” said Senator Kidd. “I said act like lobbyists. Lobby for your industry, lobby for your profession. And let me tell you, they took those words to heart, because a year later they are here twice a week every week to ask for questions to get informed and advocate for public education.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.