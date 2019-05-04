Apache Casino hosts breakfast for Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Salvation Army is the first recipient of the Apache Casino Hotel’s monthly community breakfast.
The first Friday of every month the casino will host the breakfast.
Anyone is welcome to attend and for $10 fill up on bacon and eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and fruit.
Friday, the breakfast raised $1,000, all going to the Salvation Army.
“I feel honored and pleased, I can’t say enough about Lawton and the generosity and the casino and the team members that are supporting us,” said Eikko Brown, Youth and Outreach Coordinator with the Salvation Army.
“We’re in the community, that’s what we can do is be a part of it, be active, and it’s good for everybody,” said general manager of the Apache Casino Hotel, Lynn Ray.
The next breakfast will benefit Children United, a group dedicated to building a handicap accessible playground in Lawton.
That’s slated for June 7th.
