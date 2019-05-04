Baffert has 3 chances to win Kentucky Derby and tie record

No race is tougher to ferret out than the Kentucky Derby, which at times can seem as perplexing 30 minutes before post time as it is 30 days or three months out.
May 4, 2019 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 12:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bob Baffert not only has the Kentucky Derby favorite, but two other horses capable of giving him a share of history.

Game Winner is the 9-2 favorite for Saturday's 145th running at Churchill Downs after opening Tuesday as the 5-1 second choice behind Omaha Beach, who was scratched because of a breathing problem. Baffert's two other pupils, Roadster and Improbable, are 5-1 co-second choices that give the Hall of Fame trainer additional chances to win a sixth Derby and tie Ben Jones' record.

The Derby's only unbeaten horse, 8-1 shot Maximum Security, aims to improve to 5-0 lifetime. He and Game Winner are owned by Gary and Mary West.

The field features 19 3-year-old colts who will run 1¼ mile in the $3 million race that features a forecast of steady showers.

Post time is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET.

