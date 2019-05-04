Cub scouts participate in Scouts Trash the Trash Day

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Areas in Lawton are now cleaner thanks to Cub Scout Pack 41-11 who participated in Scouts Trash the Trash Day.
This is an international Messengers of Peace project for Scouts around the world. They are challenged to pick up at least 2.2 pounds of trash each on the first Saturday in May.
Over 1,500 scouts around the world participated in the project. Assistant Cub Master, Ryan Sand said it’s important to teach the cubs about community service and conservation at a young age.
“As they progress all the way up through Eagle Scout, eventually they work up to that Eagle Scout project that is a major community project, so we try to start the values as early as possible and help maintain those all the way through adult hood," said Sand.
They worked to clean up along Gore and 67th Street. The scouts will receive a Scouts Trash the Trash Patch for their service.
