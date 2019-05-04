LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good afternoon Texoma! I hope you have been outside to enjoy the quiet weather today. Temperatures are holding on the cooler side with most places in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will stay on the cooler side tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s by 10PM. A few isolated storms are also possible for portions of far western Texoma tonight. Most places will stay dry through the overnight into Sunday morning.
Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will be nice and warm in the lower 80s. During the late afternoon and evening a few strong to severe storms could work their way into our western counties, and even portions of central Texoma. The main threats associated with those storms will be wind and hail. Those storms should clear out and dissipate by midnight.
Monday and Tuesday a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will be on the low end, but we can’t rule out the possibility of a hail and wind threat associated with a few storms that do develop.
Wednesday looks to be the most active day for severe weather here in Texoma. The atmosphere will reload with some energy that could produce widespread severe storms. Some of those storms could produce more significant severe weather. Make sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we track those storms through the beginning part of the work week.
Thursday and Friday a few lingering showers and storms are possible with high temperatures in the low 70s. Saturday, we may get lucky and catch a small break from the wet weather with highs in the mid 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
