LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good afternoon Texoma! I hope you have been outside to enjoy the quiet weather today. Temperatures are holding on the cooler side with most places in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will stay on the cooler side tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s by 10PM. A few isolated storms are also possible for portions of far western Texoma tonight. Most places will stay dry through the overnight into Sunday morning.