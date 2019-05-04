Goodwill hosts donation drive for Children United

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Goodwill on Sheridan is hosting a donation drive for a local non-profit organization for children with special needs.
Children United will receive ten cents per pound of donated items brought to the store.
Whenever you have bulk items that you would like to donate, you can bring them to Goodwill and let the attendant know that it is for Children United. If you have large items at home, like couches or older appliances, you can contact Goodwill and they will come pick those up for you for free.
On Saturday, Children United held an event at the store for families to enjoy.
There were food trucks, bounce houses, and a selfie swing, which is a piece of equipment that will be installed at Lawton’s first all-inclusive playground.
“We’re very fortunate that a lot of people are very supportive and want to be a part of this mission that we have," said Amanda Nunez, project coordinator at Children United. "It’s not an I project. This really is a community project, and anybody who wants to get involved in any sort of way, just let us know. We want to work together to make this happen.”
Children United has several other events coming up this year, including a community fundraiser breakfast, fishing tournament, poker run, and a shopping event. For more information, visit their Facebook page, Children United SWOK.
