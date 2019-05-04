Inaugural poker run raises money for service officer training

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Disabled American Veterans “Joe McCain” Chapter 56 held their inaugural poker run Saturday at Wind River Harley Davidson in Lawton.
Chapter 56 service officers do claims for veterans free of charge.
The funds raised from Saturday’s poker run will go toward CSO training, or service officer training. That training will take place this June is Tulsa.
The Chapter 56 commander, Merline Leday-Mauney, said they have learned a lot from their experience at their first poker run.
“We’re going to look at whatever points we can take from here today and do it better next time around, and we want everyone to come out," said Leday-Mauney. "We want people from Fort Sill and the surrounding area. Come out and support us because this is to help veterans. This is not just for Chapter 56 and CSOs, but it’s to help veterans.”
The chapter was sponsored by the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and by Wind River Harley Davidson.
Chapter 56 plans on doing another poker run this summer when the weather is warmer.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.