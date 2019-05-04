Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center holds free cancer screening

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - People were able to go to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center to receive free cancer screenings.
This is an annual event the cancer center puts on for free. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, however, if detected early, treatment is very successful.
The skin cancer screening lasts only a few minutes, inspecting any areas of concern from the patient. Dr. Smith said there are signs to look out for.
“If you’ve had any moles that have been changing, edges are getting irregular, changing in color, you certainly want that looked at. If you have an area that has appeared as a sore or an ulceration and it doesn’t heal, and you’ve had this recur than certainly you want to get that looked at as well," said Dr. Smith.
Kari Meyer said today was her first cancer screening. She wanted to get an area on her neck examined.
“It was wonderful. The doctor was thorough and explained it and did a really great job and I was pleased with it," said Meyer.
Dr. Smith said preventative measures to take would be to use sunscreen and cover up when out in the sun.
