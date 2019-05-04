Lt. Johnson retires from LPD

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Members of the Lawton police department gathered Friday to hold a retirement ceremony for one of their own.
Lieutenant Jim Johnson has been with the department for more than 27 years, working on patrol, on the tactical team as a sniper and was even in special ops.
He had a few words for anyone new to the police force and even reflected on his time there.
“Honor your oath and do what you need to be doing. They know what it is, no one needs to tell them, and they’ll make 27 to 30 years, too," said Johnson. “It’s been, to quote the Grateful Dead, a long strange, trip, but I sure wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world.”
Johnson says despite retiring, he plans to continue his second job as a funeral director.
