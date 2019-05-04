Stephens Co. Health Department helps parents with car seats

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - The Stephens County Health Department offered parents assistance with their car seats Friday and even offered some affordable ones to those who needed them.
That was the end of the child passenger safety curriculum for a group of 12 newly-certified child seat safety technicians.
They took a 3-day course on the ways to properly use a car seat and helped the public once they were done with the course.
The course instructor says they want to help everyone learn how to properly use car seats in order to keep kids safe.
“There’s a misuse rate of about 80 percent across the nation and we are trying to limit that. Car seats save lives," said Shannon Powers, child passenger safety technician instructor.
If you weren’t able to make it out to the event today, you can still find a car seat safety technician by going to cert.safekids.org.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.