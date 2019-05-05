Cameron’s 2019 commencement held Saturday morning after postponement

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Cameron University graduates received their diplomas Saturday morning at Cameron Stadium during the 2019 commencement ceremony.
Originally, the function was scheduled to take place Friday night but it was postponed due to weather.
Approximately a thousand students donned caps and gowns as they walked across the stage.
This year’s commencement speaker was Ann Holloway. She currently serves as an Oklahoma State Regent for Higher Education.
All of us here at 7News want to extend a big congratulations to the class of 2019 for a job well done!
Summer classes at Cameron University begin on Friday, May 30th. Enrollment for the summer term is open until June 5th.
