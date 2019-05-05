Hulen Volunteer Fire Department raises money for firefighter

HULEN, OK (TNN) -A firemen lost his home to a fire he helped put out a couple weeks ago. Now his department is fighting to help get him back on his feet.
“He was distraught, he was upset physically and mentally I’m sure, watching everything that he’s owned and ever worked for go up in flames,” said Fire Chief Chris Carter.
The fire started a little after 4 p.m. on April 23rd. Officials say it was caused by a cooking accident. Fire Chief, Chris Carter said his initial reaction was just like any other call, get there and figure out a plan of attack.
“We gotta do what we gotta do, we gotta get there and get the fire knocked down and get it out to protect life and property. Unfortunately, it was our assistant fire chief’s home, he did lose everything and we’re trying to help him out now," said Chief Carter.
With the help from four other fire departments, the flames were put out and thankfully no injuries occurred. The home, however was a total loss.Firefighter Jerrell Crow said they are doing everything they can to help.
“Well he lost everything he owns, all of his clothes, wife’s clothes, and bills are still coming in. He still has a house payment, nothing stops. It’s pretty tough and we’re doing everything we can to help out and help keep him a float," said Crow.
Chief Carter said they choose to give back to the community, this time it just so happens to be one of their own.
“We’re just trying to help him out. He’s a retired Air Force Veteran. He joined the fire service when he got out of the military, he’s dedicated his entire life to serving others and helping others, and now he’s in need and that’s why we’re helping him," said Chief Carter.
Chief Carter said they’re working to put together a benefit dinner for Assistant Fire Chief Padilla. You can find a GoFundMe page on the Hulen Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
