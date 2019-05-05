Inside look at organization behind Duncan farmers market

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Duncan Farmers Market is open at Think Ability, a company that serves individuals with intellectual disabilities of all ages.
Think Ability also has a community garden that rents out beds to grow produce.
“We can take care of it, water it, fertilize it, grow it, talk to it, make sure it grows and prospers, and they can come pick the fruit from it,” said Sheila DeCarlo, manager of the farmers market and community garden.
Six employees tend to the variety of plants in the garden.
“We have a great crew and a great team, and they work together and they all love the garden,” said DeCarlo.
Other employees work the farmers market, and the furniture store, where they refurbish all of the pieces.
Think Ability’s goal is to help their individuals learn skills that they can utilize at jobs within the community.
“We send someone in with them to learn the job and help them," said Robin Arter, executive director at Think Ability. "Then we teach our individual the job and we fade our job coach out.”
Arter said her employees have a sense of pride when they master a job, but also, when they get their paycheck.
“I love the calls that I get when they have the paycheck, and at home their direct support staff works with them on budgeting," said Arter. "They get to enter the amount into the ledger, just like you and I do when we get our paycheck.”
Think Ability is also near to Arter's heart, because she sometimes gets to work with her son, John Paul.
“He likes to work,” said Arter. “He works at Halliburton on that crew and loves the experience working.”
Arter said she is grateful to everyone in town who has shown their support.
“We’re just really proud of Duncan and the community and how well they support us and are so accepting of the individuals we serve," said Arter. "If there are businesses who have vacancies and need an employee, we hope that they would reach out to us, and if there are families who have someone in their family who has an intellectual disability, we hope that they would reach out to us so that we can help connect them to services.”
The Think Ability farmers market is open every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will run until late October. Stop by for fresh produce, food trucks, live music, and more.
