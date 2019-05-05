Lawton girl’s life continues to bless others through organ donation

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Larissa Krusinsky’s daughter, Jaedyn’s life may have only been just over two years long, but Larissa said it had purpose. This summer will be seven years since Jaedyn passed.
Larissa had a good pregnancy, but when she and her husband visited the hospital for an ultrasound to find out the gender, the doctor noticed something concerning on the imaging.
“He said that the size of her head was a little more than what he had expected and had been monitoring,” said Krusinsky.
They were immediately sent up to OU medical for more tests.
“Through testing they realized that she was diagnosed with hyrdocephalus, which is a condition where there’s fluid on the brain,” said Krusinsky.
Jaedyn was born at Children’s hospital in Oklahoma City.
“She was three days old when she had her first surgery," said Krusinsky.
Because of the hyrdocephalus, the size of Jaedyn’s head was different. She had a couple of surgeries to reshape her head, and was in and out of the hospital for the next two and a half years.
We always had to be careful with her head," said Krusinsky. “We always had to be careful of where she was and what she was doing, her movements and things like that. Seizures were always a big issue for us.”
Jaedyn’s parents had just enrolled her in school.
“We had everything set up, and then the summer that she passed she had a seizure," said Krusinsky. "It was one of the biggest ones that we had ever had, and when we went to the ER they immediately sent her up to OU. They had done all their testing and that’s when they told us there was no brain activity.”
But the doctors said that the rest of Jaedyn’s body was functioning properly. Larissa and her husband decided to donate four of Jaedyn’s organs because of a family friend who had received a heart transplant.
“I knew about it because of Jody, but I had never thought that I would have to make that decision," said Krusinsky. "But because of my history with Jody, it was easy for me to look at my husband and say this is what we need to do.”
“It had to be a very hard decision for them,” said Jody Lawson, family friend. “But getting the letters, and I’ve been able to read the letters, and all the letters they’ve gotten and look at the pictures and stuff and oh my, what a blessing all those were. So uplifting of Jaedyn’s life and what she has meant to so many people."
Larissa writes a letter to each of the recipients every year around Jaedyn’s birthday, and two of the recipients have sent letters and gifts back.
“Even though we may have struggled with different things in her life, we know that her life had a purpose," said Krusinsky. "She has blessed numerous people because of her life.”
