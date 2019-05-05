North Carolina-based Marine dies in Emerald Isle drowning

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina Marine has died after being pulled from the water at Emerald Isle Saturday afternoon.
Police said a call was received at 4:23 p.m. by Carteret County Emergency Communications for a swimmer in distress in the 9100 block of the Emerald Isle Beach strand.
Upon arrival, the victim identified as 28-year-old Justin Andrew Hinds from Avondale, AZ, had already been pulled to shore by friends who were with him, WITN reported. Emergency personnel performed lifesaving tactics before transporting Hinds to Carteret Health Care where hospital staff later pronounced him dead.
Hinds was a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune.
Town beach parks were marked with yellow flags on Saturday, representing a moderate risk of strong currents.
