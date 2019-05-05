Spectators pack downtown Altus for Rock-N-Rumble

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - A thousand spectators and hundreds of car participants packed the courthouse square in downtown Altus for the 21st Annual Rock-N-Rumble Car Show and Cruise.
The two-day occasion kicked off Friday with the cruise for classic cars. Saturday’s activities included a car show, burnout contest, live entertainment and tailgate parties.
The Rock-N-Rumble is held each year on the first Friday and Saturday in May. It’s one of the four events that Main Street Altus puts on for the community throughout the year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.