Stephens County Humane Society celebrates Cinco de Meow

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - The Stephens County Humane Society celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a Cinco de Meow kitten shower!
The goal for the event was to get necessary supplies for kitten and puppy season, which is right now! In these warmer months, puppies, and especially kittens, are born by the dozens. The Stephens County Humane Society hopes the event will raise awareness about their foster program, because they are always needing more fosters for their kittens and puppies.
“What that does is it frees up space at the shelter, because a kitten like Moo, even right now, she’s now two pounds. So, she can’t be spayed or neutered. So, she’s just sitting at the shelter taking up a space that a kitten that is ready for adoption could be in," said Sidney Lewis, membership, events, and fundraising coordinator at the Stephens County Humane Society. "So when you foster, even if it’s just for a couple weeks, if it’s already a weaned kitten, or puppy, or a dog, you’re freeing up a space for us to save another life, and that’s why fostering is so important.”
The Stephens County Humane Society is also asking for kitten and puppy supply donations. They are looking for formula, heating pads that are pet safe, baby blankets, and baby wipes. You can bring donations to the humane society at 714 Martin Luther King Ave. in Duncan.
