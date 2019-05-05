Stephens County Humane Society celebrates Cinco de Meow

“What that does is it frees up space at the shelter, because a kitten like Moo, even right now, she’s now two pounds. So, she can’t be spayed or neutered. So, she’s just sitting at the shelter taking up a space that a kitten that is ready for adoption could be in," said Sidney Lewis, membership, events, and fundraising coordinator at the Stephens County Humane Society. "So when you foster, even if it’s just for a couple weeks, if it’s already a weaned kitten, or puppy, or a dog, you’re freeing up a space for us to save another life, and that’s why fostering is so important.”