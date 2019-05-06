Argument leads to shooting, arrest in south Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton woman is in jail after police say she shot a person in the leg during an argument.
Lawton police say Cheryl Brown, 58, and an unidentified victim were involved in an argument on Saturday night in the 700 block of SW I Ave. During the course of the argument, Brown allegedly shot the victim in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injury. Police did not release an update on their condition.
Officers arrested Brown and charged her with Assault With a Deadly Weapon. She was taken to the Lawton City Jail where she was being held as of the publishing of this story.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.