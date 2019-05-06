LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good afternoon Texoma! We are seeing lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures this afternoon. Later this evening we will be seeing a few storms develop out in the Texas panhandle. Activity right now looks to stay west of the viewing area, but there is a small chances a strong to severe storm or two could push into far western and northwestern Texoma. The main threats associated with those will be wind and hail. Activity will quiet down through the overnight and you should see a dry Tuesday morning commute.