LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good afternoon Texoma! We are seeing lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures this afternoon. Later this evening we will be seeing a few storms develop out in the Texas panhandle. Activity right now looks to stay west of the viewing area, but there is a small chances a strong to severe storm or two could push into far western and northwestern Texoma. The main threats associated with those will be wind and hail. Activity will quiet down through the overnight and you should see a dry Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are expected in Texoma. Storm activity will start to develop out to our west by mid to late afternoon. The storms will move east with a threat of large hail, damaging wind, tornadoes, and flooding. Overnight storm activity is expected into Wednesday morning. Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day. A few strong to severe storms are possible primarily for central and eastern Texoma. We will catch a small break from the rain during the late morning to the early afternoon, but then another round of severe storms is likely during the mid afternoon.
Thursday and Friday cooler temperatures will build in a dryer weather should pay us a visit. High temperatures Thursday and Friday afternoon will be in the low 70s. Saturday a few storm chances return, and then possibly another dry day moves back in Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
