LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door it is a dry and mild start to the day. A lot of places will see temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. This afternoon we will see some of the cloud cover begin to fall apart and sunshine return for a lot of Texoma. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. Later this afternoon and into the evening a few strong to severe storms will develop in the Texas panhandle and move east. These storms will likely impact our far western Texoma counties. The main threats associated with these storms will be wind and hail. Those storms should fall apart by late this evening.