LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door it is a dry and mild start to the day. A lot of places will see temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. This afternoon we will see some of the cloud cover begin to fall apart and sunshine return for a lot of Texoma. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. Later this afternoon and into the evening a few strong to severe storms will develop in the Texas panhandle and move east. These storms will likely impact our far western Texoma counties. The main threats associated with these storms will be wind and hail. Those storms should fall apart by late this evening.
We have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Severe storms are expected to bring the threats of very large hail ranging from golf ball to tennis ball sized, damaging winds up to 60mph, a few tornadoes, and flooding for some places. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track these storms out as we go throughout the week. High temperatures both days will be around 80 degrees.
Quiet weather should return for Thursday and Friday, but then more storms are expected to return next Saturday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 70 degrees, and Saturday the lower 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.