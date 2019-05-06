Local artists given booth at Arts for All Festival

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Artists are getting ready for this weekend's Arts for All Festival that's happening in Lawton. This year, there will be a special booth set up for some local, up and coming artists and recent Cameron graduates.
The Center for Emerging Technologies and Entrepreneurial Studies (CETES) at Cameron University is sponsoring the booth for eight local artists. CETUS decided to pay for space because individual artists struggle to afford to be in a major show.
Artists Nichole Lorenzen and Tiera Acree are using the booth and couldn’t be more grateful.
"You don't ever stop once you start with art," Lorenzen said.
Lorenzen graduated from Cameron in 2005 with an art degree. Since then, she spends as much time as possible creating paintings of things that catch her eye.
"I'm a very colorful watercolorist. I enjoy the farmhouse decor style,” she said. “I have a farm. I have the cattle right behind us in fact, so that's what inspires me."
She's been taking her art to shows in small towns in the area, and this is taking it to the next step for her. Lorenzen said she's been in contact with Dr. Samantha Lankford, Director of CETES, about places where locals can display their work.
"She asked about the Arts for All and I told her that it's very hard to get in and when she offered to do a booth, I was excited to be incorporated in that."
Having the booth fee paid takes some of the pressure off the artist. While they have to account for food, travel and the time there, this makes it where they don't have to worry about making the fee back too.
Acree just graduated from Cameron this past weekend. She likes to make portraits of people in her life who inspire her.
"I enjoy the process," Acree said. "A lot goes into it. It's not just a simple brush and done, and it's a lot frustrating as well as learning on experiences."
Both artists said this is going to help them.
"It really gets our name out there because a lot of people go to the arts for all," Acree said. "Mostly for the food, but you stop and look at the pieces around, and it just shows you what's going on in your community."
"It gives us the opportunity to let other customers come in and see our artwork," Lorenzen said. "So that we know what the people around here like and what they're really interested in."
If you’d like to check out their work, it will be for sale this weekend at the Arts for All Festival. The festival is this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in downtown Lawton at Shepler Park.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.