New law will allow children to enter liquor stores

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Children will soon be allowed to legally enter liquor stores in Oklahoma thanks to a bill signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Under the current law, parents can have their kids with them while shopping for beer and wine at a grocery store or gas station, but not at a liquor store. That has upset both local businesses and local parents.
"Not allowing children in the store has been a matter of frustration for our customers in the past so it should make their days a little bit easier. If they have young ones with them and they have errands to run, they can still get those errands done,” said Katie Mustonen with Fluffy’s Liquor.
"There are a lot parents out there who deliberately do not come in because they cannot bring their kids in. You can’t expect them not to be upset. If it’s 110 degrees out, you just can’t do that. We’re very happy this passed,” said J.P. Richard with Cache Road Liquor.
Under the new law, parents will no longer face that problem. Children will be able to enter the building, but they must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Once it goes into effect in November, liquor store owners say they don’t actually expect much to change.
"Even when parents have come in before we can catch them, we’ve never had any problems with the kids. Quite frankly that’s the least of my concerns,” Richard said.
"Anyone underage will still be ID’d in this store, anyone who appears to be underage will still be ID’d in this store. If they’re not with a legal guardian, they still can’t be in here,” Mustonen said.
The law goes into effect on November 1.
