Thank a teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - May 5th through the 11th is teacher appreciation week, a time to thank teachers for all the hard work they put in all year long.
You should always say thank you to your teachers, but especially this week! What better way to show your appreciation than by donating to the teacher grant program.
The Lawton Public School Foundation has given $110,000 in grants already this year. Unfortunately, school budgets do not always allow for the materials, technology, and extracurricular activities that teachers would like to have for their students. The executive director for the foundation, Lisa Carson, said even with the lack of resources, Lawton Public School teachers are innovative and dedicated to giving their students a quality education.
“I did some research and it showed that other than a parent or a grandparent, the third most influential person in a child’s life is a teacher. I think that’s huge," said Carson. "So, I hope we take the time just to say thanks to our teachers for working hard all year long with our child.”
One LPS parent, Kimber Downey, shows her appreciation regularly, by volunteering her time in the classroom, and also by providing items for the classroom. Monday, she and other P.T.A. members at Tomlinson Middle School brought lunch for all the staff.
“My mom and both my sisters were teachers and I just know how important it is and how much they need to be appreciated," said Downey. "There’s not a lot of parents that help anymore. So, I just step up when I can. Your kids are here six to seven hours a day, and these teachers become family. So, I want to be a part of it and make a difference as much as I can.”
P.E. teacher at Tomlinson Middle School, Sherry Powell, received a grant that provided her with four pieces of equipment for her weight room.
“So much equipment is expensive and we’ve just never had the funds. So, with this grant, it was endless,” said Powell. “I was able to really dream of what I wanted and this was always a dream of mine to have a strength and conditioning program for my athletes. Any donation is awesome, any money. We always have things we need. Just like I said, it’s endless, the possibilities whenever we have funds.”
On May 31st at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, the LPS Foundation will host their event, Night to Ignite the Future, a fundraiser to help provide money for teacher grants. Last year’s event raised $30,000 to give grants to Lawton Public School teachers. The foundation is looking for sponsors for their big night. For more information on how to attend or be a sponsor, you can visit the foundation’s website at LawtonPSF.org.
