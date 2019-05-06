Vehicle drives through west Lawton gas station, multiple people injured

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Emergency responders were called to a west Lawton business on Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into the front of the building.
It happened just after 11 a.m. at the Hop N Sack located near 63rd and West Cache Road.
According to officials on scene, the car drove into the building, pinning a person against a pillar holding the glass up.
The victim was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. An update on their condition has not been released.
Another woman was hit by shards of glass but was not transported to the hospital
The cause of the crash in still under investigation.
You can count on us to keep you updated as new information is released.
