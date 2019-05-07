Adult prom proceeds to fix Thunder court in Altus

The event came to fruition after a Facebook post in an Altus discussion group from Nixon Shavers, who was frustrated with a lack of adult activities in Altus. That post was seen by Kim Hubbard, who just so happens to run an event planning company. Shavers said she has been frustrated by the lack of adult activities since she moved to town about a year ago. After seeing a post about an adult prom from one of her friends back home, she took to Facebook to vent her frustration, not expecting it go anywhere.