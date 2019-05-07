Adult prom proceeds to fix Thunder court in Altus

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - A few Altus residents are putting on the town’s first ever adult prom to raise money to refurbish the town’s Thunder basketball court.
The event came to fruition after a Facebook post in an Altus discussion group from Nixon Shavers, who was frustrated with a lack of adult activities in Altus. That post was seen by Kim Hubbard, who just so happens to run an event planning company. Shavers said she has been frustrated by the lack of adult activities since she moved to town about a year ago. After seeing a post about an adult prom from one of her friends back home, she took to Facebook to vent her frustration, not expecting it go anywhere.
"I expected to be dismissed or ignored pretty much but once Mrs. Kim saw it, it happened,” Shavers said.
Mrs. Kim is Kim Hubbard, who coincidentally, was trying to find a community event to put her event planning company’s resources behind. She thought the prom was a perfect idea.
"We’ve got a fantastic DJ, we’ll have some light snacks and refreshments available all night long. It’s a prom. If you missed yours or want a do-over, now’s your chance,” Hubbard said.
The event is open to anyone 21 and over and Hubbard said she hopes it sparks a change in the Altus community.
"Altus was rated one of the top 10 worst military assignments. That breaks my heart as a community member. I’d like to see that changed and if I can be one of the people driving that bus that’s what I’m going to do,” Hubbard said.
The money raised from the prom is actually going right back into the community, as it will be used to refurbish the Thunder basketball court in town. Hubbard said she didn’t realize how bad of shape the court was in until, believe it or not, seeing a separate Facebook post in the exact same group detailing the problem.
I went down there last night and talked to some of the kids playing on the court. It is not a good place. The pictures do not do it justice on Facebook,” Hubbard said.
Tickets for the prom go on sale Friday and Shavers encourages everyone in the community to come out.
"You get to meet your fellow neighbors, everyone in the community, you get to have fun and it’s for a good cause to help the basketball court,” Shavers said.
Tickets are $50 per couple, but the event is not until September, so you’ve got plenty of time to prepare. You can find more information here.
