Big Pasture School says potential threat not substantiated

RANDLETT, OK (TNN) - The Big Pasture School District in Cotton County says an allegation of a potential threat to students was not substantiated.
In a post on Facebook, the superintendent wrote that law enforcement was contacted, responded and investigated the allegations and found them to be unsubstantiated.
The post went on to say “student safety is the top priority of the administration of the school district. We will continue to work with law enforcement to make sure that all students are safe.”
