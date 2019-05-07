Chattanooga FFA Banquet recognizes members’ accomplishments

CHATTANOOGA, OK (TNN) - 50 FFA members and their families gathered Monday night for the Chattanooga FFA Banquet.
It’s an opportunity for members to be recognized for their accomplishments over the past year.
And Monday’s banquet was special as it was FFA Advisor, Dexter Matlock’s final banquet before taking on the role as Chattanooga High School Principal this fall.
He’s making the transition to spend more time with his family, but he says he’ll always make sure to be a part of his students lives.
“I’ve been blessed with 6 great years of amazing kids and I couldn’t ask for a better group of students and community," said Matlock.
The banquet concluded with the installation of the 2019-2020 Chapter Officer Team.
