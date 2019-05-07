Fire burns buildings off Lake Ellsworth’s shore

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - A family is trying to figure out what they’re going to do after a fire destroyed two buildings at Lake Ellsworth. It happened around midnight on Sunday at the old Fishermen’s Cove building off the water.
Amy Sims is leasing the area with her family. She said she first learned about it when she got a call from the Lawton Fire Marshal’s office Monday afternoon. She thought it was a joke but quickly learned it wasn’t.
“We’re not letting it stop us at all,” Sims said. “Oh, it’s so beautiful. It’s peaceful, it’s quiet, and you can see the stars at night.”
She and her family have spent months mowing and getting the Fisherman's Cove area at Lake Ellsworth ready for summertime.
“I was really in shock because we were just out here Sunday,” she said. “We had picked up nails at the beach."
She said they have four electric camping spots and other areas where people can camp without electricity, but she and her family are working to fix it up more, so there would be restrooms and a store.
"We've got the water where it's almost up and running, and as you can see the orange, that's where we were going to put an electrical line,” Sims said. “We've started that to put campers right over here, clean that area and put campers and then start working on the bathrooms and the store."
But, now they're facing major setbacks because all that's left is ash and tin. Two fishermen who were out on the water said they've been coming out here since they were kids and were surprised to see it had burnt when they came out on Monday.
"It ain't going to look the same no more,” one said.
“It definitely looks different,” another fisher said. “I'm kinda sad to see it go, but just like everything else, it's past its prime."
Sims is drawing inspiration from a metal fish sign that many people in the area see as an icon. It needs some TLC, but it wasn’t destroyed in the fire like everything else.
"Lots of people have told me that whenever the fish was up and running, they would look for the light at night whenever they were coming back to shore, and we were going to redo that fish and still are,” she said. “I think it's salvageable that we can put the lights on it and paint it again. It's going to take a lot of work, but we'll do it."
Sims said they haven't figured out exactly what they're going to do after the fire, but she thinks they're going to set up a portable building that they can work out of. While the fire is a setback to the plans they made for the buildings, she says they’re still letting people rent camping areas there.
I reached out to the fire marshal’s office to see if they know how the fire started, but I haven’t heard back from them yet.
