LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good afternoon Texoma! Today is a First Alert Weather Day as storms are expected to develop in the Texas Panhandle late this afternoon and move into Texoma this evening. A few isolated strong to severe storms could develop by 5PM in our far western Texoma counties, but those are expected to move northeast and remain out of the central portion of the viewing area. Later this evening we will begin to see a line of storms move in out of the west, with a new arrival time of around midnight for central Texoma. This will be a very dangerous line of storms with the threats of very large hail, damaging winds, embedded tornadoes, and flooding. This line will move throughout the the viewing area and finally reach the I-35 corridor by 8-10AM tomorrow.