LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are expected throughout Texoma later this afternoon and through the evening. The biggest threats we will keep an eye on will be very large hail up to the size of baseballs, damaging wind at 60-70mph, tornadoes, and flooding. The severe threat will drop a little through the overnight, but the threat for damaging winds and large hail will continue through the mid morning hours Wednesday.
Wednesday, a dryline will move into far eastern Texoma and this will help to redevelop a few strong to severe storms during the early afternoon hours. If those storms do get redeveloped we will see a relatively lower severe threat compared to this afternoon, but still hail, wind, and a brief spin up can’t be ruled out. That is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as well.
Thursday morning a cold front will move in and temperatures will drop off into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs. We should see plenty of dry weather Thursday afternoon. Friday will be another chill day with winds out of the north at 20mph.
Saturday, a few storm chances will move in primarily for counties south of the Red River. Those should clear out late Saturday and some sunshine looks likely for Sunday. Highs by the end of the weekend will warm into the mid 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.