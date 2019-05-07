LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are expected throughout Texoma later this afternoon and through the evening. The biggest threats we will keep an eye on will be very large hail up to the size of baseballs, damaging wind at 60-70mph, tornadoes, and flooding. The severe threat will drop a little through the overnight, but the threat for damaging winds and large hail will continue through the mid morning hours Wednesday.