Main Street Duncan receives National Main Street accreditation

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Main Street Duncan, Inc. has been recognized by the National Main Street Center.
The National Main Street Center announces the list of accredited Main Street America programs yearly.
“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s 840 nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to strengthen their communities” said Patrice Frey, President and CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These programs deserve recognition for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character, and celebrating local history. Main Street America Accredited communities are part of a powerful movement of changemakers, and their dedication to improving quality of life in the places they call home is inspiring.”
The Oklahoma Main Street Center annually evaluates Main Street Duncan, Inc to evaluate if the program meets ten national performance standards. Those standards include things like fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Main Street Duncan continues to be one of the longest running programs in the state. In 2018, we received recognition for $20 million being reinvested into our district since inception, and we are expecting our $25 million reinvestment award in 2019," said Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director of Main Street Duncan, Inc. "The district continues to grow based on the support of small business owners, financial institutions with strong backing, and overwhelming support from the Duncan and surrounding communities.”
Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years.
For more information about Main Street Duncan visit their website at mainstreetduncan.net
