Main Street Duncan receives National Main Street accreditation

“Main Street Duncan continues to be one of the longest running programs in the state. In 2018, we received recognition for $20 million being reinvested into our district since inception, and we are expecting our $25 million reinvestment award in 2019," said Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director of Main Street Duncan, Inc. "The district continues to grow based on the support of small business owners, financial institutions with strong backing, and overwhelming support from the Duncan and surrounding communities.”