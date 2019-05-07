Man arrested for Chickasha bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - A man has been arrested for a robbing the Community Bank of Oklahoma in Chickasha.
65-year-old Dwayne Edward Rasmussen has been charged with the robbery.
Rasmussen is suspected of entering the bank on April 30 and telling the teller to give him all the 50′s and 100′s. After the employee did so, the man allegedly then said it wasn’t enough and demanded all the money. The employees reported that the suspect was armed with a pistol.
The bank reported a total loss of $10,474.
Based on surveillance video from the bank and a church across the street, as well as eyewitnesses and interviews, FBI agents determined Rasmussen was the primary suspect.
Rasmussen was arrested Monday in Oklahoma City. He made his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
If found guilty, Rasmussen faces a maximum of 12 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and mandatory restitution.
