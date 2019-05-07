Southwest Oklahoma pharmacies react to veto, but say not all hope is lost

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Independently owned pharmacies in southwest Oklahoma are looking to re-gain some momentum after Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed the Pharmacy Senate Bill that passed with almost zero opposition from legislators.
Governor Stitt said he vetoed this bill because it would act against federal insurance plans, and similar bills have been struck down in other states across the country.
Carlos Curet, from Lawton Heritage Pharmacy said Senate Bill 841 was designed to add more regulations on pharmacy benefit managers, who act as third party negotiator between pharmacies and insurance providers. Curet says he can’t understand why Gov Stitt wouldn’t like helping Oklahomans needing more affordable medication.
“It keeps money in Oklahoma, and keeps PBM’s from ripping off their patients, ripping the pharmacies off. I cant understand why you would veto that,” said Carlos Curet.
Another Lawton pharmacy has been fighting for this bills passage since legislative session began, and said it hurt when all their hard work wasn’t enough.
“I know my self, pharmacists across the state have complied hundreds of letters, signatures, taking them up to the Capitol. It was nice to have the support, it was really sad to hear the news,” said Anderson Pharmacist Lucas Coody.
Coody said the bill lost some momentum in mid-March, after PBM’s and the State Chamber began fighting back against the bill.
“They are really wanting to keep that money in their pockets by not staying here in Oklahoma, so they are really fighting it. The State Chamber is a machine. They have a lot of contacts, a lot of power and they are definitely fighting us as well,” said Coody.
But they are holding out hope because a similar bill is going through the state house, but time is running out in this legislative session.
“When you have representatives drafting multiple bills addressing the same issue, you have to think there’s a problem," said Curet.
Coody said he hopes the house bill’s adjustments have fixed the problems that caused the Governors veto.
“We’ve worked on the language. We still have a lot of momentum going with it, we have all the information together and we still have our troops together. We really help we can come to an agreement with everybody, and get them on the same page," said Coody.
Anderson Pharmacy has forms that their patients can sign, and every time one fills up, they fax it straight to the governor.
House Bill 2632 has been co-authored by more than 25 senators and Coody said he hopes that’s a sign that the lawmakers want it through.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.