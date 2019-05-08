Additional charges filed for OK woman who stole more than 700 energy drinks from Wichita Falls Walmart

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls authorities have filed new charges against a woman previously accused of stealing 704 5-Hour Energy drinks and 1,208 cigarette lighters from the Walmart on Central Freeway.
Shabrelle Deann Gay of Oklahoma was previously charged with Theft over $2,500 in connection with the July 2018 incident at Walmart.
Police have now filed additional charges against Gay after they say she stole merchandise from the same Walmart and the Wichita Falls Target store earlier in July 2018.
Gay is accused of stealing four vacuum cleaners and three rugs from Target. The theft was valued at around $1,800.
She is also accused of stealing more than $1,500 in merchandise from the Central Freeway Walmart and more than $1,000 in cigarette lighters and energy drinks from the Lawrence Road Walmart.
Corporate security officers with Walmart were reportedly familiar with the suspects and recognized the pair as they had been involved with several similar thefts at Walmart stores in Oklahoma.
Gay is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail. Her bond on the new charges is $17,500. She is also being held, without bond, on charges from Louisiana and Oklahoma.
