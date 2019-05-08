Altus school turns trash into treasure

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - A project a year in the making... Altus Intermediate School has been collecting lids and sorting them by size and color, and now finally, turning them into a beautiful piece of art: a mural.
It started with Monica Sexton’s grandsons who play baseball. At a game this past summer, one was under the bleachers collecting bottle caps that had been left on the ground.
“Every game he kept the same bag and collected and collected and collected," said Sexton, science teacher at Altus Intermediate School. "Before you know it, we had a jar full of caps.”
At Altus Intermediate School's field day, Sexton started noticing all the lids and trash left in the bleachers.
“So, I had all the kids stop what they were doing, get the trash, and I told them to save the lids and we would recycle them and have a project with them," said Sexton. "And for them to realize how much litter we produce.”
Sexton realized this would be a much bigger project than she originally thought, as countless lids had been collected. After brainstorming ideas, she decided on a mural for the entrance to the school.
“To see how much we’ve collected and what it’s turned into is really cool,” said Heidi Hartgraves, fifth grade student at Altus Intermediate School.
The project has been eye-opening for the fifth and sixth grade students...
“How our environment, how trashed it’s been without collecting lids, and how messy our whole entire planet has been,” said Colton Gillispie, sixth grade student at Altus Intermediate School.
“Yeah, like, if you were just throwing out a cap, you’re like, oh, that’s just one. But if you do it every day, it’s a lot,” said Malachi Reyes, sixth grade student at Altus Intermediate School.
“It’ll add up,” said Gillispie.
After seeing the positive impact, the students are challenging others to follow suit.
“For other schools, you might want to start this, because it’s pretty fun,” said Gillispie.
“Yeah. You would help your community a lot,” said Reyes.
Sexton said there are more recycling projects to come.
“I’m so proud of my students because they said, ‘Ms. Sexton, what do we do now that we are done? We still have all these lids.’ I was like oh, but wait. We’re not done," said Sexton. "So, we’re going to continue saving lids and next year’s project we’re going to... There’s a company in Indiana that accepts the lids and they create benches, school benches, from your recycled lids. So, that will be next year’s project. So, all of these lids will not end up in the landfill. We will continue to recycle and reuse.”
The mural is just about finished. Sexton said they have a few more lids to attach, and then the mural will be mounted at the school entrance by the end of the week.
