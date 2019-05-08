Bishop Elementary students take part in day of activities

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Kids at Bishop Elementary School got the chance to take part in a fun day of events Tuesday.
What was initially set to be a cookout and field day outside was moved indoors, where kids got the chance to play in bounce houses and a singer also performed for them.
It was all put on with the support of Prince Hall Masonic Lodge number nine and Fort Sill.
Officials with the lodge say this is their way of giving back to local children.
“It is great, because you’ve got to realize that the children are our future,” said Richard Sims with the Prince Hall Lodge #9. “When they can look up and see positive role models, it’s definitely a great influence for the community as a whole.”
He says they hold this event every year for kids at Bishop.
