Body of Army Sergeant killed in Lawton returned home

MEMPHIS, TN (TNN) - The body of an Army Sergeant killed in Lawton has been returned to his home in Memphis.
23-year-old US Army Sergeant Christopher Pugh’s remains were flown back to Tennessee Tuesday evening.
He was killed after witnesses said a fight in a Lawton bar spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Police say he was shot in the back of the head.
They’re working to find the person responsible for his death, while his family mourns the man they lost.
“Well right now, I’m trusting God. I’m putting that in God’s hands. Right now, we’re gonna celebrate his life. And that’s not my main priority right now,” his aunt Trinity Minter said.
“Just being there for people. They told us a story about how he would pay for peoples’ lunch if they didn’t have the money,” Donald Minter said.
“He’s just so loving, so kind, so giving. And that’s the way we’re gonna remember him,” his aunt, Trinity, said.
Pugh served two tours in Korea. The young soldier leaves behind two children.
