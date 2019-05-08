A Child Who Hopes: Sterling

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A boy, who has spent most of his life in DHS custody, hasn’t given up hope that someone will adopt him.
7NEWS reporter Haley Wilson met 12-year-old Sterling at Incredible Pizza where she got to know him.
When you first meet Sterling, you’ll notice that he is mature for his age and he knows it. “I’m 18…no I’m just kidding. I’m 12,” joked Sterling.
“He’s a great conversationalist. He’s very mature for his age. On the way over here, he just looked at me and asked me ‘so how have you been’ and no kid has ever really cared. It was just odd for a child to say it to a case worker,” said Sterling’s case worker, Tyrone Brown.
Sterling is what some would call an old soul. Unlike many kids his age, he enjoys drinking coffee.
But he still enjoys doing kid things. He eagerly went from game to game trying to collect as many tickets possible.
When he’s at his group home, Sterling says he likes to play Mario Brothers and build things with Legos because it helps keep him calm. He’s been in DHS custody for 8 years and it hasn’t always been easy.
“Terrible. I just don’t like it,” said Sterling.
“Why,” Haley asked.
"I just don't like it. Its just kids are always acting out."
“It’s heartbreaking because every child deserves to be in a home. Every child deserves a wonderful family to be able to support them and give them that everyday structure, routine, and love. Every child deserves that,” said Brown.
Sterling has multiple siblings who have already been adopted. He hopes the same thing will happen for him one day.
“It would be exciting, but at the same time, I might be nervous,” said Sterling.
If you’re willing to give Sterling a shot at a loving home, give DHS a call at 580-471-7942.
