Crawds 'N' Rods fundraiser benefits Elgin Volunteer Fire Dept.

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - There will be plenty to do at the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Crawds 'N' Rods fundraiser this weekend.
There will be over 4,000 pounds of crawfish at this year’s event as well as a car giveaway.
That takes place this Saturday at the department on Highway 277, but a carnival with money also going toward the fire department will start ahead of that this Thursday from 6 to 10 and then again Friday at the same time.
Money raised at the carnival and at Crawds N Rods on Saturday will go toward teaching local kids about fire prevention.
“We always put our money toward our fire prevention program. Every year we go see upwards of 2,000 students and give them quite a bit of handouts, backpacks and good information," said Mike Baker, Elgin Fire Chief.
A poker run and registration for the car show starts at 8 in the morning.
It costs $25 to enter the car show and $25 for all you can eat crawfish, with the food being ready by 11.
This year they’re also selling tickets for the chance to win a 2019 ZL1 Camaro. They’re selling those tickets for $100 each.
You can find out more and get your ticket for the Camaro at crawdsnrods.com.
