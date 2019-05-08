First Alert 7 Forecast: spotty storms this evening; overall quiet through the weekend with low rain chances

Mostly cloudy, cool, and brisk tomorrow with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy Friday then more clouds moving in by the evening. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Scattered showers & perhaps a few storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. We are not expecting severe weather. Lots of clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.