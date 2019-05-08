First Alert 7 Forecast: spotty storms this evening; overall quiet through the weekend with low rain chances

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A few storms this evening but we can look forward to quiet weather for several days ahead.
A cold front will move through Texoma tonight, bringing a chance of isolated to scattered storms, especially in southwest Oklahoma. A few storms could produce quarter size hail and gusty winds. Temperatures near 70 by 9PM and lows in the 50s.
Mostly cloudy, cool, and brisk tomorrow with a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy Friday then more clouds moving in by the evening. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Scattered showers & perhaps a few storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. We are not expecting severe weather. Lots of clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Next week should start out dry on Monday under partly cloudy skies and with highs in the upper 70s. Storm chances will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
