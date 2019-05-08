LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! We are dealing with widespread showers and storms this morning across portions of the viewing area. A lot of the activity is moving into central and eastern Texoma. We will finally see the storms clear by 9-10AM. A few dry hours are expected around lunch time, but then a redevelop of strong to severe storms is possible by 2PM. This redevelopment of storms will depend heavily on how much moisture and storm energy our current system uses up. Nonetheless any storms that do develop will be primarily for counties between I-44 and I-35. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a low tornado threat will remain in place. Later this afternoon and into the evening storms will clear and dry weather will settle in.
Tomorrow morning low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. After the cold front moves through we will see highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine is expected throughout most of Texoma tomorrow. Friday morning temperatures will drop off into the upper 40s, so you will definitely want that heavier coat as you head out the door. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 60s.
A few isolated rain and storm chances return late Friday night into Saturday. Those storms chances will stick with us through the first part of the weekend. We should see one dry day this weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Next week temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 70s. Monday should remain dry, but then a few rain and storm chances return Tuesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
