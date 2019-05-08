LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! We are dealing with widespread showers and storms this morning across portions of the viewing area. A lot of the activity is moving into central and eastern Texoma. We will finally see the storms clear by 9-10AM. A few dry hours are expected around lunch time, but then a redevelop of strong to severe storms is possible by 2PM. This redevelopment of storms will depend heavily on how much moisture and storm energy our current system uses up. Nonetheless any storms that do develop will be primarily for counties between I-44 and I-35. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a low tornado threat will remain in place. Later this afternoon and into the evening storms will clear and dry weather will settle in.