Flower Mound Public School celebrates last day

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Flower Mound Public School students spent the last day of school celebrating their "A" rating from the State Department of Education. The rating is for the 2017-2018 school year, as this year’s scores have not yet been calculated.
The State Department of Education paid Flower Mound Public School a visit Tuesday to hand out their latest report card.
“We were one of the few schools who maintained our A," said superintendent and principal, Dax Trent. "Last year we fell with everyone else and got a B. We had to find our way back and we’re very happy, we worked for that and so did the kids.”
The report card is based on Academic Growth, Academic Achievement, and Chronic Absenteeism. The overall rating showed an A, something Dean of Students, Marianna McGrew says is a result of dedication from the teachers.
“Our goal is success for all, whatever it takes and our teachers work very hard to make sure every child succeeds," said McGrew.
The announcement came as kids were getting in their P.E. and recess hours. We caught up with a few students who were thrilled about the set up.
“All these inflatables, and we don’t have to do math, or really study,” said 4th grader, Evan Rainer.
“It’s fun, and really cool," 4th grader, Naleah Cordes said. "I like it. And the burgers are great.”
Trent says the celebration was well deserved and every year it gets bigger and bigger.
“We celebrate hard one day because we are to the grindstone the other 166 that we’re in school," said Trent. "We can take one day at the end and send them off so they’re excited to come back in August.”
One student says he’s excited for summer because of a very simple reason.
“I really don’t have to learn anything for another three months.”
Flower Mound Public School was one of 64 school sites across the state to receive an A rating. To see how your school did, click here.
